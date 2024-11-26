Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $589,000 Stock Position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KT were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KT by 41.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in KT by 3,915.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KT during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KT during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KT in the third quarter worth $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

Get KT alerts:

KT Stock Up 2.2 %

KT stock opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.90. KT Co. has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $17.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KT Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on KT shares. StockNews.com upgraded KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. New Street Research raised KT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

View Our Latest Report on KT

KT Profile

(Free Report)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.