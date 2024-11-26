Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,456 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank increased its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 59,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 18,705 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 13,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

IGIB stock opened at $52.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.28. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.72 and a 12-month high of $54.10.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.1939 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.