Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Acquired by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cactus by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,571,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,182,000 after acquiring an additional 53,142 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cactus by 4.5% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 203,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cactus in the first quarter worth $270,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Cactus by 33.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cactus from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays cut shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cactus from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.40.

Insider Activity

In other Cactus news, CEO Stephen Tadlock sold 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total value of $2,055,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,501.95. This represents a 47.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce M. Rothstein sold 5,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $326,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at $794,183.94. This represents a 29.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,500 shares of company stock worth $8,916,325 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $69.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.51. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.95. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $70.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Cactus had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $293.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cactus Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.44%.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

Further Reading

