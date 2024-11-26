B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes Position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the second quarter worth $204,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MEG shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

Shares of MEG stock opened at $19.26 on Tuesday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.46. The stock has a market cap of $660.62 million, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.86.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

