Pathstone Holdings LLC Raises Position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWAN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 268.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Clearwater Analytics Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CWAN stock opened at $32.38 on Tuesday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $35.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,241.24, a P/E/G ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average of $23.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Transactions at Clearwater Analytics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $567,358.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,645,794.96. This represents a 7.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 3,890 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $92,387.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,045. This represents a 44.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,606 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CWAN. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.