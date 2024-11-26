B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New $218,000 Investment in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Mosaic by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 41,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 196,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 13,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 681.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 72,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 63,129 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MOS. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

Mosaic Stock Up 0.7 %

Mosaic stock opened at $26.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.76.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 74.34%.

About Mosaic

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.