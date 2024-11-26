Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $119,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 83.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ULTA has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. William Blair cut Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $507.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $362.65 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $318.17 and a one year high of $574.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $376.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.33.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.07 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

