Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 55.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,563,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,934,099 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 3.47% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $113,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FHLC. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 624,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,845,000 after purchasing an additional 77,883 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 519,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,852,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 498,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,219,000 after buying an additional 14,523 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 260,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,840,000 after acquiring an additional 40,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 235,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,118,000 after acquiring an additional 23,442 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

FHLC stock opened at $69.27 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $60.69 and a 52-week high of $74.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

