Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $115.39 Million Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,061,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $115,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 147.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 729.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $130.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.69. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.69 and a 52 week high of $136.31.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.84 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

BWXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on BWX Technologies from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.43.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

