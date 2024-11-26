Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 53,550 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,337,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,550 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of News worth $115,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of News in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in News by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,120,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,474,000 after acquiring an additional 58,805 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in News in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of News by 1,815.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,413,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of News in the third quarter worth $562,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWSA opened at $29.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day moving average is $27.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52 and a beta of 1.34. News Co. has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $30.03.

Several research firms recently commented on NWSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on News from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of News from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of News from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

