United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Stake Reduced by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 36.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32,866 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in United Airlines by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,161,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,634,000 after buying an additional 64,542 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 41.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,112,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,604,000 after purchasing an additional 908,558 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 87.2% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 18,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 47.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In related news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 14,500 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,744. This trade represents a 32.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $1,407,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,565.28. The trade was a 30.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on UAL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on United Airlines from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on United Airlines from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.28.

United Airlines Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ UAL opened at $96.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $98.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

