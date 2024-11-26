First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,739 TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TBRG. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in TruBridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in TruBridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $740,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TruBridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of TruBridge in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new position in shares of TruBridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TruBridge Trading Up 2.4 %
NASDAQ TBRG opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $252.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 0.61. TruBridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.73.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Analysis on TruBridge
Insider Buying and Selling
In other TruBridge news, major shareholder Pinetree Capital Ltd. purchased 3,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $47,684.21. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 603,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,205,684.21. The trade was a 0.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark V. Anquillare bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $42,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,762.18. This trade represents a 17.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
TruBridge Company Profile
TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TruBridge
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Abacus Life’s CEO on Cracking the Code of Longevity Returns
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Elon Musk and Trump Push for Self-Driving Cars: 3 Stocks to Gain
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Discover the 3 Best Performing Stocks That Went Public in 2024
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for TruBridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TruBridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.