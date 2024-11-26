First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,739 TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TBRG. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in TruBridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in TruBridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $740,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TruBridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of TruBridge in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new position in shares of TruBridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TBRG opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $252.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 0.61. TruBridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.73.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TBRG shares. Barclays increased their price objective on TruBridge from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of TruBridge in a report on Friday, October 4th. Stephens boosted their price target on TruBridge from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of TruBridge in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

In other TruBridge news, major shareholder Pinetree Capital Ltd. purchased 3,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $47,684.21. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 603,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,205,684.21. The trade was a 0.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark V. Anquillare bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $42,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,762.18. This trade represents a 17.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.

