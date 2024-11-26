Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348,462 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.71% of Tenet Healthcare worth $112,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7,223.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 326,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,385,000 after purchasing an additional 321,789 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 70.1% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 637,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,002,000 after buying an additional 262,600 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 344.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 317,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,718,000 after buying an additional 245,875 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,454,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 341,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,396,000 after acquiring an additional 88,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tenet Healthcare news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 11,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total transaction of $1,879,733.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,867.44. This trade represents a 64.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Y. Foo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.94, for a total value of $623,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,362.04. This represents a 20.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $173.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.19.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

THC opened at $143.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.15. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $65.90 and a 1-year high of $171.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 14.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

