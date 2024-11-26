Quest Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG)

Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Free Report) by 5,222.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,735 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,455,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,810,000 after purchasing an additional 30,377 shares during the last quarter. Waterfall Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,448,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 36,911 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMTG opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 20.68, a quick ratio of 20.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $981.79 million, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average of $7.79.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Claros Mortgage Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.44.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

