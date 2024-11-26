Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,001,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,460 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $127,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNCL. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 416.2% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 294,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,061,000 after buying an additional 45,703 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 119,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

FNCL opened at $73.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.77 and a 200 day moving average of $62.36. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.35 and a fifty-two week high of $73.30.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

