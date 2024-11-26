Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $135.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $95.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ESTC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Elastic from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Elastic from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Elastic from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

ESTC opened at $111.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.91. Elastic has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $136.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 202.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $347.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.67 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Elastic will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 19,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $1,380,342.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,393,522. The trade was a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 6,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $487,605.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,737,387.50. This represents a 3.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,772. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 239.1% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Elastic by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Elastic by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,058,000 after acquiring an additional 50,355 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,919,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

