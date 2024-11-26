Stifel Nicolaus Issues Positive Forecast for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock Price

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $98.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ESTC. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Elastic from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Elastic from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen cut their target price on Elastic from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

Get Elastic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ESTC

Elastic Price Performance

Elastic stock opened at $111.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.91. Elastic has a 12 month low of $69.00 and a 12 month high of $136.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 202.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Elastic had a net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $347.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Elastic will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Elastic

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 19,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $1,380,342.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,393,522. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 6,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $487,605.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,737,387.50. The trade was a 3.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,406 shares of company stock worth $2,627,772. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Elastic in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Elastic during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 44.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.