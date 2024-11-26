First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $30,000 Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 43.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in U. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $611,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 2,665.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 342,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 330,088 shares during the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth $34,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the third quarter valued at $5,022,000. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Unity Software by 56.3% in the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of U stock opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $43.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average of $18.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on U shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $26.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Unity Software from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.35.

Get Our Latest Analysis on U

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $4,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,248,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,427,517.92. The trade was a 5.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Felix The sold 11,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $285,826.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 411,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,047,704.40. This represents a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 554,381 shares of company stock valued at $10,631,723. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Unity Software

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.