Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SW opened at $56.25 on Tuesday. Smurfit Westrock has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $56.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 312.52 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is 672.26%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SW. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter worth $967,582,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter valued at about $627,244,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter valued at about $431,653,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter worth approximately $386,712,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter worth approximately $340,848,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

