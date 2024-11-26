Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,271 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,718 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,344,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,035,000 after purchasing an additional 69,145 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 266.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 615,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,258,000 after acquiring an additional 447,800 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 588,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after acquiring an additional 39,412 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 493,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 87,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 42,675 shares during the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

In other news, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo bought 9,247,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $551,773,323.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,247,081 shares in the company, valued at $551,773,323.27. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE SMFG opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.16 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average of $13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $94.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

