Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 592 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 80.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 326.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dnca Finance bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the second quarter worth about $113,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Macquarie raised their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $229.42 on Tuesday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of $166.26 and a 52-week high of $232.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.66 and its 200 day moving average is $202.65. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $53.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

