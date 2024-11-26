Eagle Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Walt Disney by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,883,983 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,477,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,730 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,281,047 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,417,958,000 after purchasing an additional 425,438 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,411,205 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,001,454,000 after purchasing an additional 114,701 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,953,903 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $988,290,000 after buying an additional 102,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Walt Disney by 17.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,197,458 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $714,806,000 after buying an additional 1,047,560 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DIS opened at $116.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.79. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $83.91 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total value of $568,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,005,529.10. This represents a 10.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total value of $42,667,242.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,980,695.19. The trade was a 62.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

