Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,583 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,583 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iTeos Therapeutics were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 8,397 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $154,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 914.7% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 65,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew Gall acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $38,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,766.17. This trade represents a 8.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th.

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Performance

ITOS stock opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.84. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The firm has a market cap of $301.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.39.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.13. On average, equities analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

