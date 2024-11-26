Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,279 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,279 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,542,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,073,000 after purchasing an additional 532,251 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 8.0% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 5,134,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,850,000 after buying an additional 379,474 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Old Republic International by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,838,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,804,000 after acquiring an additional 231,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,072,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,002,000 after acquiring an additional 25,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,033,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,930,000 after acquiring an additional 43,458 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $38.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.84. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $27.19 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

