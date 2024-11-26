Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 107,656 Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,656 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.00% of Immunocore worth $15,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Immunocore by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Immunocore during the third quarter worth about $218,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Immunocore by 69.7% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Immunocore by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $92.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Immunocore from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunocore has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.18.

IMCR opened at $32.79 on Tuesday. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $29.72 and a 12 month high of $76.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.17. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.50. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $80.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

