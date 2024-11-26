Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 125,035 Shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,496,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,035 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.16% of Vivid Seats worth $16,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vivid Seats in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vivid Seats by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 52,111 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vivid Seats by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

SEAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Vivid Seats from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SEAT opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.54.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

