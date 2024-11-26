Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 131,597 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,597 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Cable One were worth $19,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cable One by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 490,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,409,000 after purchasing an additional 48,513 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 42.4% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 290,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,894,000 after buying an additional 86,581 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 205,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,786,000 after acquiring an additional 45,115 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cable One by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 134,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,788,000 after acquiring an additional 8,339 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in Cable One by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 115,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE CABO opened at $425.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.28 and a fifty-two week high of $574.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.86.

Cable One Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.29%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cable One from $480.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $531.67.

View Our Latest Report on Cable One

About Cable One

(Free Report)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.