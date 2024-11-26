Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,401,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 699,847 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.40% of Sabre worth $19,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 267.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sabre in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, 626 Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sabre alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on SABR shares. StockNews.com lowered Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Sabre in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Sabre Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SABR stock opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $4.68.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $764.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.53 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sabre

(Free Report)

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.