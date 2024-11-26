Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stock Holdings in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,498 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.57% of ATS worth $16,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in ATS by 4.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in ATS by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in ATS by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of ATS by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 325,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ATS by 1.7% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATS Stock Up 2.4 %

ATS opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.71. ATS Co. has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $44.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ATS from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of ATS from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

ATS Company Profile

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

Featured Stories

