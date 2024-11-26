Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.16% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $18,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 16.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 55,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,630,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 55.4% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 33,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $455,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NBIX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $177.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.91.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $127.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.62 and its 200 day moving average is $131.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.35. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.52 and a twelve month high of $157.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

