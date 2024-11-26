Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 424 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.91% of Pool worth $131,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 232.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Pool by 26.2% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POOL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $390.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $293.51 and a 12 month high of $422.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $365.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.20.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Pool’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

