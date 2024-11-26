Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $21.57 Million Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 236,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,165 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $21,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in NRG Energy by 9.8% during the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 7,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the third quarter worth about $799,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 169.3% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 263,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,042,000 after buying an additional 165,912 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NRG Energy by 59.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in NRG Energy by 526.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 39,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 33,207 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $91.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.46 and a 1 year high of $102.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.95%.

In related news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $8,244,151.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,680 shares in the company, valued at $13,151,688. This trade represents a 38.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.29.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

