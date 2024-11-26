Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases New Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 216,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $24,644,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.42% of PennyMac Financial Services as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1,529.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 29.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 20.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 57.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.79, for a total value of $1,167,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,604 shares in the company, valued at $23,428,541.16. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Richard Bailey sold 14,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $1,651,514.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,629.60. This represents a 49.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,162 shares of company stock worth $7,491,026. 16.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PennyMac Financial Services Trading Up 2.0 %
NYSE:PFSI opened at $107.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.57 and a 1 year high of $119.13.
PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $411.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.12 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 38.10%.
PennyMac Financial Services Profile
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.
