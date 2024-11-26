Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $23.48 Million Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 85.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,403 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.06% of Trip.com Group worth $23,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,868,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,328,000 after buying an additional 629,508 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,748,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,183,000 after buying an additional 36,122 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,703,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,052,000 after buying an additional 804,885 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,663,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,180,000 after buying an additional 86,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 4,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,399,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,767,000 after buying an additional 1,370,741 shares during the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $64.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.60. The company has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.39. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $69.67.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 31.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCOM. HSBC upgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $75.40 to $80.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.18.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

