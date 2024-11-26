Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stock Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 231,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,353 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $24,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 40.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 6,786 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 309.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 13,258 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 157.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 273,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,694,000 after buying an additional 167,235 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 72.0% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 281.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $77.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.60. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.35 and a 1 year high of $158.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACLS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACLS

Axcelis Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.