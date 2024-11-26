Raymond James Lowers Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target to $59.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Cibc World Mkts lowered Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Argus upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, CIBC lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

Newmont stock opened at $42.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.01 and its 200-day moving average is $47.51. The company has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Newmont has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $58.72.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -65.79%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $1,076,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,607,746.89. The trade was a 6.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $157,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,963,452.12. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,440. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 191.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

