369,102 Shares in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 369,102 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,406,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.27% of Globus Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GMED. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Globus Medical by 230.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Globus Medical by 254.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 631 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David D. Davidar sold 30,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 536,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,242,076. The trade was a 5.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel T. Scavilla sold 60,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $4,801,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,512,850 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical stock opened at $84.49 on Tuesday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.02 and a 12-month high of $85.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.04.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $625.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.69 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.18.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

