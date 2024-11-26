Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 47,250 Shares of Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,678,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,250 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.90% of Centuri worth $27,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Centuri during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Centuri during the 3rd quarter worth $1,153,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Centuri during the 2nd quarter worth $3,409,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Centuri during the 2nd quarter worth $5,587,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Centuri during the 2nd quarter worth $4,339,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CTRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Centuri from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Centuri from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Centuri from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Centuri from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Centuri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Centuri Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Centuri stock opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. Centuri Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.94.

Centuri Company Profile

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

