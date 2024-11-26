Wedbush Boosts Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target to $75.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $57.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Argus downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.64.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $64.63 on Monday. Palantir Technologies has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $67.88. The firm has a market cap of $147.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 323.17 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.50 and a 200 day moving average of $33.78.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 14,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $429,870.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 576,023 shares in the company, valued at $17,666,625.41. The trade was a 2.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $200,799.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,253,313.20. The trade was a 3.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,167,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,067,889. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 87,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

