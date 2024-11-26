Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Given New $11.80 Price Target at Barclays

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $11.50 to $11.80 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VIV. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $9.20 to $10.40 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.07.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance

VIV opened at $8.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.09. Telefônica Brasil has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefônica Brasil

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 2,821.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,214 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

