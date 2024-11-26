Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Makes New $25.96 Million Investment in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 236,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,955,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,372,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth about $435,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lantheus by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 49,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 33,747 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $980,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $90.96 on Tuesday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $126.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.51.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNTH. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Lantheus from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

