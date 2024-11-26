Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 610.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 61.9% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 2,142.1% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $109.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $71.97 and a 12 month high of $153.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Albemarle from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Albemarle from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.47.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

