Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 282 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NGG. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in National Grid during the first quarter worth $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in National Grid during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $63.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.18 and its 200-day moving average is $64.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $55.13 and a 1-year high of $73.40.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $2.4939 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.

NGG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

