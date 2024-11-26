The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 6,703.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 159,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,433,000 after purchasing an additional 157,523 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 62.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 14.1% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 127,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,915,000 after buying an additional 15,792 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 56,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after buying an additional 11,622 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $554,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE SJM opened at $113.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.25. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $105.69 and a one year high of $134.62.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded J. M. Smucker to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.09.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

