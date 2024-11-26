Intech Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSWI. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 7,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,745,000 after purchasing an additional 340,904 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CSW Industrials in the 2nd quarter worth about $478,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,414,000 after buying an additional 8,161 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 49.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CSW Industrials

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.79, for a total value of $404,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,698 shares in the company, valued at $20,522,043.42. The trade was a 1.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,500. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

CSWI stock opened at $432.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.54. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.97 and a 52 week high of $436.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSWI shares. Citigroup raised shares of CSW Industrials to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

