Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 630 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,470 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 33.7% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 10,191 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,823 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 649,716 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $96,171,000 after acquiring an additional 75,120 shares during the period. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth $465,000. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 169,076 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $21,302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Expedia Group stock opened at $184.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.78. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.25 and a 52 week high of $190.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $1,502,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,505 shares in the company, valued at $31,319,536.05. The trade was a 4.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total value of $1,273,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,922.13. The trade was a 38.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,951 shares of company stock worth $6,197,710 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.46.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

