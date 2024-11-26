Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 47.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,546 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFH. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 1,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the second quarter worth about $68,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 139.2% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America increased their target price on Dream Finders Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ DFH opened at $33.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.24. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.46 and a 52-week high of $44.38. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.93.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $986.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dream Finders Homes news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 26,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $829,485.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,587,537.06. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Radford Lovett II sold 8,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $264,332.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,877,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,232,269.74. The trade was a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,692 shares of company stock valued at $9,655,077 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

