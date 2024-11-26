Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

RMBS has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Rambus stock opened at $56.89 on Monday. Rambus has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $76.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.31.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Rambus during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Rambus by 68.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Rambus by 240.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Rambus during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Rambus by 207.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

