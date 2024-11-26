AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 230,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 62,496 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 44.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AngioDynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 425.0% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 190,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 154,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 878.5% during the first quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 523,393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 469,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AngioDynamics

In other AngioDynamics news, CEO James C. Clemmer bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 681,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,109,939.46. This trade represents a 3.02 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 22,568 shares of company stock valued at $135,847. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ ANGO opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $6.80. The stock has a market cap of $284.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.67.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 83.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th.

AngioDynamics Profile

(Free Report)

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

Featured Stories

