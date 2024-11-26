Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 380,242 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,955 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 4,306.9% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,050,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,626 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $34,483,000. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 14,556.8% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 881,019 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,778,000 after purchasing an additional 875,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Corning by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,138,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,421,000 after purchasing an additional 554,474 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $241,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,213. This trade represents a 42.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Down 0.5 %

GLW stock opened at $48.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.18. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.57 and a 12 month high of $51.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Corning had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 658.82%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

